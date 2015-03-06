Freedom Fighters: Louis Dumas

Lying about his age, Louis Dumas of Henderson, Texas, joined the Navy at the age of fourteen in 1942.



If he wanted to grow up fast, he got his wish, with involvement in five major invasions. First there was Africa, then Sicily, Italy, Southern France, and Iwo Jima. In spite of seeing so much death on both sides of the war, Louis Dumas is proud of his role in preserving our country's freedom.





