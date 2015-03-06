Margherita pizza from scratch from Tuscan Slice

Tuscan Slice Margherita Pizza is the perfect food for the weekend; try it with your kids, because rolling out pizza dough is fun! Or, take them by Tuscan Slice to have someone else make it for you. Owner Jonathan Evola shares his recipe with us here.





Margherita Pizza:



Pizza Dough

1.5 cups plus 2 Tbs water

3 Tbs oil

.5 tsp dry yeast

2 tsp salt

4 cups flour

Procedure

1. Heat water and oil to at least 90 degrees F, not exceeding 100 degrees F

2. Add yeast to warmed water and oil mixture and allow it to blossom for 5 minutes.

3. Add salt and flour to water and oil mix, mix on low speed for 8 minutes. Remove from mixing bowl and place on table that has been sprayed with oil. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 10 minutes. Portion dough into equal parts and roll into balls. Let rise for 2 hours at room temperature, or until it has grown by 20% and is not firm.

Pizza Sauce

1 can (28 ounce) crushed tomatoes

2 teaspoon dried Basil

2 teaspoon dried Oregano

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic powder

pinch granulated sugar

pinch table salt

pinch black pepper

2 Tbs grated parmesan

Procedure

1. In a medium size saucepan, mix together all ingredients and allow to simmer for 15 to 20 minutes stirring occasionally allowing all flavors to blend together.

2. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

4oz Mozzarella cheese

Hand full of fresh basil

Tea spoon of chopped garlic

Hand full of grape tomatoes



Here's the link to the restaurant's website if you'd like to find out more about them!



