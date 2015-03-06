Friday's Weather: Sunny skies. Slightly warmer. Highs near 50

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

T.G.I.F. East Texas. We're looking for plenty of sunshine ahead today. Temperatures should respond nicely, warming into the upper 40s across the north, near 50 for central sections, and into the low to mid 50s across Deep East Texas. Tonight, look for mainly clear skies. Overnight lows in the lower 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for your Saturday with highs warming into the upper 50s. Clouds increase Saturday night, and rain chances return as we move into our Sunday. Due to the rain and clouds, look for highs to remain on the chilly side, staying in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Showers continue into your Monday, before the sunshine returns, along with seasonable temperatures in the 60s.Have a great weekend!