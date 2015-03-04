Wednesday's Weather: Cloudy skies. Rain likely. Turning windy & colder. Temperatures falling into the 40sc

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Wednesday, East Texas. Your Wednesday, will start off with showers and thunderstorms as a powerful arctic cold front moves through East Texas. Behind the front Wednesday, a very cold airmass will push into the region. Look for temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s by the evening hours, with off and on rain chances continuing.Wednesday night, will feature temperatures getting even colder. Look temps to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. As more moisture works back into the area from the southwest, look for rain to begin mixing with and changing over to freezing rain. As the column of cold air deepens, look for that to eventually switch over to sleet and snow. Looks like areas along the I-30 corridor could see anywhere between 1-3 inches of sleet/snow accumulations. Areas to the south along the I-20 corridor into Deep East Texas will see 1/2-1" of slushy sleet and snow accumulations, along with some freezing rain accumulations. Stay tuned for more updates on this throughout the day.The precip should come to an end Thursday morning, followed by clearing skies and much colder temps. Highs only in the 30s.Temperatures will stay well below normal for the rest of the work week and the upcoming weekend, with mainly a mix of clouds and sun.Have a great Hump Day!