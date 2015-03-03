Slow-cooker chicken marsala and balsamic & tomato salad with Mama Steph

Many people love pulling out a slow-cooker, or Crock-Pot, as many of us have called it through the years, to make a simple supper that doesn't take much work. Here's a twist on classic Chicken Marsala that you can do in your slow cooker, plus a balsamic-tomato salad that makes an easy side for any meat dish.



Slow-cooker chicken Marsala



Ingredients:



4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, or 6 to 8 boneless, skinless thighs, sprinkled with salt and pepper

1 TBS olive oil

2-3 cloves minced garlic

1 16 ounce package sliced mushrooms

1/2 medium onion, chopped

1 cup Marsala wine, or other red wine, or use chicken broth in an equal amount



For the sauce:



1/2 cup cold water

1/4 cup corn starch





Method:



1. Spray crock interior with cooking spray, and pour in the oil and the garlic. Whisk together and spread across the bottom of the crock.

2. Add the raw chicken that you've seasoned with salt and pepper.

3. Add the mushrooms and onion.

4. Pour the wine or broth over all, and cover with lid.

5. Cook on low for 5 or 6 hours.



Sauce:

1. Remove chicken from crock when cooking is completed, and set aside on a plate.

2. In a bowl, add the corn starch to the cold water. Whisk together until completely smooth (no lumps!)

3. Add the corn starch mixture to the pot, whisking it into the broth that the chicken and wine have created.

4. Cover pot with lid and heat on high for 10 minutes.

5. After 10 minutes, remove lid, and whisk sauce again, It should be nicely thickened. Taste to see if you'd like to add more salt at this point.



Return the chicken to the pot, and allow it to heat through in the sauce for a short time while you prepare your tomato salad or other side dish.



Balsamic-tomato salad



Ingredients



1 16-ounce package grape or cherry tomatoes

salt and pepper

balsamic vinegar

Minced sweet onion (optional)



Method:



Slice tomatoes in half lengthwise (it's just prettier that way!)

Sprinkle with a 1/2 tsp each of salt and pepper

Drizzle balsamic vinegar over the tomatoes (I eyeball this, but would use about 2 tablespoons)



If you'd like, mince some sweet onion (Noondays would be perfect!) and add about 1 TBS of it to the tomato mixture.

Allow the salad to marinate 10 or 15 minutes, or as long as you like. It gets better as it marinates, in my opinion!





