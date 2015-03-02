Monday's Weather: Overcast skies. 40% chance for scattered showers throughout the day. Highs only in the upper 40s to near 50

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Monday, East Texas! We've got another active week of weather ahead with everything from 70s making an appearance in the forecast, to another bout of wintry weather. Oh, let's also throw in some thunderstorms in the mix for good measure. Looks like March is trying to roar in like a lion for sure.Your Monday will feature overcast skies. Look for off and on fog and mist through the day along with some light rain from time to time. Temperatures will remain cool today with highs only warming into the upper 40s to near 50. Tonight, a warm front will make it's way through East Texas from south to north. This will continue the chances for off and on rain showers during the overnight period with temperatures holding steady and even rising overnight behind the warm front.Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. I can't rule out a few peeks of sunshine during the day. A southerly wind will kick in giving us very warm temps! Look for afternoon highs to climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s across the area. Tuesday night, a cold front will begin approaching the area. Look for shower and thunderstorm chances to increase in coverage. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 50s.Wednesday, will start off with showers and thunderstorms as a powerful arctic cold front moves through East Texas. Right now, instability levels look to low to produce strong storms, but we'll continue to monitor conditions as we get closer to the frontal passage. Behind the front Wednesday, a very cold airmass will push into the region. Look for temperatures to drop into the 30s by the afternoon hours, with off and on rain chances continuing.Wednesday night, will feature temperatures getting even colder. Look temps to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. As more more moisture works back into the area from the southwest, look for rain to begin mixing with and changing over to freezing rain. As the column of cold air deepens, look for that to eventually switch over to sleet and snow. Still a little to early to start talking amounts, but it does look as if this could be significant enough for travel interruptions and possibly more significant problems. Stay tuned for more as we fine tune this forecast over the next 24-36 hours.Temperatures will stay well below normal for the rest of the work week and the upcoming weekend, with mainly a mix of clouds and sun.Have a great week!