Freedom Fighters: Frank McBride

It was the day after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor that Frank McBride went to the nearest recruitment office and joined the U.S. Air Corps.



Frank McBride wears his badges proudly on his WWII cap. From teh day after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941, when he joined the Air Corps, his purpose has been to serve his country.

McBride was on an outing with friends in Houston when he heard on his brand new battery powered radio about the attack. McBride joined the Air Corps, wanting to be a pilot. His high test scores gave him a variety of choices, until doctors discovered a scar on his lung from a childhood disease which nixed all flight jobs.



Instead, McBride was trained on one of the most highly-guarded secrets of WWII: The Norden bomb site. The site, designed by Dutch engineer Carl Norden, allowed American pilots to achieve a level of accuracy unprecedented in wartime bombing.

When the German fuel supply ran out, so did their success in the Battle of the Bulge. McBride was at first stationed in the edge of London where German Buzz Bombs were a constant threat, then on into France, Germany, Belgium, and Holland.



Frank McBride was discharged from the Air Corps on October 15, 1945. Soon afterward, he went to work at LeTourneau, where he was in charge of building bombs for our Air Force in the Vietnam War. He's as proud of that accomplishment as he is of his service in WWII.



