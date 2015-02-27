Bear Creek Smokehouse: Bear bottom breakfast casserole

Robbie Shoults, owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, shares a great recipe you'll definitely want to try for breakfast some weekend soon. Would make a great weeknight dinner, too!

Bear Bottom Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:

16 oz grated Monterrey Jack/Cheddar cheese

1cup Half & Half

8 Eggs

3T Flour

2 tsp Baking Powder

8oz Bear Creek smoked ham (diced)

1 cup Purple Onion

1 Red Bell Pepper

Sliced Jalapenos (any brand)

Layer cheese and jalapenos in a 9x12 pan twice.

Mix half & half, flour, baking powder.

beat eggs with a whisk add smoked ham, onion and bell pepper to eggs. Mix well.

Pour liquid over top. Bake at 325 degrees for 35 minutes.

Top with fresh sliced jalapenos

Variations:

You may replace the ham with bacon or breakfast sausage. Add to mixture and bake accordingly.