Friday's Weather: Increasing clouds. 30% chance for light snow mainly north & west of I-20. Light accumulations possible there. Highs in the mid 30s

T.G.I.F. East Texas. We're tracking another chance for some light snowfall across parts of East Texas today. Your Friday will feature increasing clouds. Look for another cold day with highs struggling to reach the mid 30s. A disturbance to our west will begin to approach the area this morning. Look for that to increase the clouds cover, and begin to give us a chance for some light snow, especially across areas north and west of the I-20 corridor. For most of us, look for the chance for flurries or snow showers, but for the locations north and west of Tyler/Longview, you may have a chance to see up to an inch or less of snowfall through the afternoon hours. Tonight, winds will begin to shift out of the SE, that will allow for some warmer air to move into the upper levels. That would mean the slight chance for light freezing rain or drizzle overnight. Right now, no major impacts or expected from this activity, but we will continue to monitor. Warmer air begins to return by Saturday afternoon and overnight, leading to temps climbing into the 60s for the first half of next week, along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Another strong cold front is progged to affect the area by the second half of next week, dropping our temps again, and clearing us out. Have a great Friday!