Restaurant Reports: Four great inspection reports in East Texas - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: Four great inspection reports in East Texas this week

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KLTV) -

Four East Texas restaurants had great reports this week as the health inspectors visited their establishments. 

Those who received top scores are: 

Quick & Healthy, 102 N College Ave #101, Tyler

Rhonda Mae's, 106 Church St, Winona

Dairy Queen #6, 310 S. Main, Lindale

Sonic Drive-In, 5980 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Powered by Frankly