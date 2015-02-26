Gift of Love: Aiden

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.

It was a fun afternoon at the zoo as Aiden and me made our way to see all the animals. Aiden was especially excited to see the tigers. Aiden says he likes school and science is his favorite."Projects you get to make stuff," Aiden said, "Math is the least favorite because of multiplying."Aiden also likes to play video games and when outside he's all about playing sports. His favorite is football and he really enjoys playing linebacker.As for his favorite team, "Longhorns."So of course we had to stop by and check out the real thing at the zoo!Aiden loves to eat chinese food. And he says nothing makes him happier than a Snickers bar and a Dr. Pepper.As for his three wishes, joining a football team tops his list followed by, "a cowboy hat. And then what about your third wish? Some boots."Aiden says he'd also like a horse. When it comes to spending time with his forever family, he like to be active."Movies, go out to eat," Aiden said.And he is hopeful that family will include siblings."Mom, Dad, Sister and Brother," Aiden said.Aiden says he isn't too picky, he just wants a family who will love him for who he is and give him the commitment of a lifetime. A family that can show Aiden the Gift of Love.