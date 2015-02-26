Better East Texas: Respect the Second Amendment

Perhaps you have followed the seemingly ever changing story of the mother in Las Vegas that was shot in her driveway after a traffic altercation stemming from road rage or some kind of disagreement.

She was teaching her teenage daughter to drive and something happened between her and another motorist and the end result was her death. The other motorist turned out to be the family's neighbor. This was a gun fight in a suburban neighborhood and it could have been just about anywhere in the U.S.

What is more troubling is that it appears this mother came home after the altercation, instructed her son to get his gun and they were going to track down the other driver that offended them. As much as we embrace the Second Amendment, getting the family gun to go settle a score, especially an incident like this, cannot become the norm in our country or in our state.

Lawful handgun owners must use their guns as deterrents and for defensive purposes, not as some kind of equalizer for an argument that appears, in this case, to have been over. I believe there are still some details that are yet to be revealed in this case so there may be more surprises but the action of going and getting the gun was wrong.

Cool heads must prevail in disagreements and then, if someone is threatened, law enforcement must be brought in. Otherwise, lives are changed forever and people are injured or killed.

Respecting the Second Amendment without twisting it will preserve it, and that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.





