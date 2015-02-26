Thursday's Weather: Cloudy skies. 30% chance for flurries/light snow today. Highs in the upper 30s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow by late morning into early afternoon. Highs warming into the upper 30s.Friday will introduce another chance at a wintry mix, although it looks light at the moment. Temps will be cold, with highs only in the mid 30s again. We could start off with another wintry mix Saturday morning, before a warming trend this weekend into next week. Rain chances will also increase across the area this weekend into next week.Have a great day!