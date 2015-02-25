Wednesday's Weather: Wintry mix changes to Snow. 1"-4" inches possible across East Texas. Ending this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We're tracking a Winter Storm that is moving through the region today. This system is producing a wintry mix of freezing rain, cold rain, and sleet. Look for this to transition over to wet snow as we move through the morning hours. Some of this heavy snow will be heavy, especially along and north of I-20. 1"-4" inches will be possible across many areas, along and north of I-20 with some higher amounts possible, especially across the I-30 corridor. The snow should come to an end around or shortly after the lunchtime hour. Look for mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon with temps warming into the mid 30s.Tonight, just some scattered clouds in the area. Look for lows to drop down into the upper 20s.Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with highs warming into the upper 30s.Friday will introduce another chance at a wintry mix, although it looks light at the moment. Temps will be cold, with highs only in the mid 30s again. We could start off with another wintry mix Saturday morning, before a warming trend this weekend into next week. Rain chances will also increase across the area this weekend into next week.Have a great day!