5-ingredient spicy corn and black bean soup

Ingredients:
One 15-16 ounce can of each:
Whole kernel corn (drained)
black beans (drained)
refried beans
Chicken or vegetable broth
AND one can of Rotel (use mild, hot, whatever you like)
For topping: sour cream, chopped onion, shredded cheese, etc.
Method:
1. In a large pot or Dutch oven, combine all ingredients, making sure to whisk well so the refried beans are liquefied; they serve as the thickener for the broth, and add great flavor and protein.
2. Allow soup to simmer and heat the vegetables through; the longer it simmers, the more the flavors meld! Add salt and pepper to taste.
3. Serve topped with sour cream, onion, shredded cheese, or whatever you like.
You can even add some cooked ground meat or sausage to this soup if you have it on hand.
Enjoy!
