Tuesday's Weather: Mainly cloudy skies. Staying cold. Highs only near 40

Happy Tuesday East Texas! We're gearing up for round #2 of wintry weather across the region. Today, mainly dry but cloudy. Look for highs to warm to near 40 degrees this afternoon. Tonight, starts off with more clouds on the increase. Light rain/mix may develop overnight transitioning to a mix of even all snow by early Wednesday morning. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from midnight Wednesday thru Wednesday afternoon for the potential of 1"-3" of snow with isolated higher amounts possible. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for locations south of I-20 for the potential of less than a 0.25" of freezing rain and sleet accumulation and the potential for 1/2"-2" of snow. The snow should come to an end by Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sun with highs warming into the 40s. Friday may feature a few flurries or light snow with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. The weekend will feature warming temps and increasing clouds. Highs warm into the upper 40s to near 50 Saturday, and upper 50s Sunday. 60s may return briefly as we move into next week.Have a great day!