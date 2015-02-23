Monday's Weather: Wintry mix of sleet & freezing rain. Ice accumulations possible. Highs only in the lower 30s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Monday East Texas! We're gearing up for a wintry mess of sleet & freezing rain. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect today. Look for ice accumulations of 0.10"-0.50" through the day with some higher amounts possible. TEmperatures will struggle to even reach the freezing mark, and will likely fall into the upper 20s this afternoon. Precip should be coming to an end this evening, but look for slick conditions to remain as temps hold in the 20s. Tuesday will feature a chance of some freezing drizzle during the morning, otherwise look for mostly cloudy skies with temps warming into the upper 30s. A new system may arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday giving us a wintry mix of rain and snow, and again possible by late week. More on those systems in the coming days!Have a great day!