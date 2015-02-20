Artichoke spread on baguette toast by Chef Michael Brady

Fresh by Brookshire's Executive Chef Michael Brady shares a great recipe that is suitable for your Oscar party gathering; whether it's you and twenty guests or just you ... enjoy the festivities!



Artichoke spread with baguette toasts



Ingredients



2 cups artichoke hearts (rinsed and rough chopped)

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise

1 1/2 cups sour cream

5 shakes of tabasco sauce

1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Baguette or Italian bread, sliced

celery seed

salt and pepper

chopped chives or parsley for garnish



Mix all ingredients in mixing bowl. Add salt and pepper, to taste

Yield: 2 cups



Prepare:



1. Cut baguette in half lengthwise, drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper, and toast at 350 degrees for 3 to 5 minutes.

2. Spread artichoke mix over bread, making sure to cover entire surface.

3. Cover top with shredded cheddar cheese.

4. Toast in oven until cheese is melted.

5. Remove from oven, sprinkle with celery seed (lightly) and cut into pieces (your preferred size)

6. Garnish with chopped chives or chopped parsley.





