Friday's Weather: Overcast skies. 30% chance for a few scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s

T.G.I.F. East Texas! We're looking at an overcast day across the region. We will run the risk of about a 30% chance for scattered showers. Otherwise breezy and mild, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, we will stick with the clouds and the chances for scattered showers. Much warmer temps. Overnight lows only in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday will feature warm & breezy conditions to start. Look for scattered showers and storms, especially around midday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A strong cold front arrives by Saturday afternoon. Look for temps to slowly begin to drop through the 60s. Sunday will feature mainly dry conditions. Look for mostly cloudy skies, cold & blustery. Highs will be falling from the 40s during the morning, to the upper 30s by afternoon. Sunday night a disturbance will approach us from the west. Look for mainly cloudy skies early Monday morning giving way to a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. Models have been trending more precip amounts around the area. We'll have to watch this very closely through the weekend. Depend on us for plenty of updates. Right now, Monday looks like it could be at least a light wintry mess around here. Stay tuned! The weather looks to dry out and stay cold through the middle of the work week.Have a great weekend!