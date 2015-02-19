Restaurant Reports: Not-so-great reports from this week's inspections

Cigarette ashes, dirty kitchens, and even a dirty dumpster were some of the problems inspectors found during their latest rounds.



In Tyler, Sonic Drive-In of Lindale, at 501 S. Main Street, was given 30 demerits for cigarette ashes found in a handsink, a restroom door and frame were detaching from the wall, faucets on a handsink were broken, pans and utensils were not cleaned, and a dumpster area was in need of cleaning. Sonic was given a week notice to get the problems fixed, and they were brought back up to compliance by the inspector's visit the following week.



In Longview, Churches Chicken at 2000 Toler Road had 19 demerits. Chicken tenders were not held hot enough, dirty wiping cloths were found in a handsink, utensils and food contact surfaces were not clean, and there were hygienic violations as well.



