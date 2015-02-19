Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Your Thursday forecast will feature plenty of sunshine. Look for highs to warm into the mid to upper 50s. A warm front arrives tonight, bringing more cloud cover and milder temps.Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.Even warmer for Friday into the upcoming weekend. Look for highs in the 60s Friday and 70s for Saturday with increasing clouds and chances for scattered showers to develop. Another strong front arrives by Late weekend, knocking our highs back down by Sunday into next week. We'll have to again monitor for any moisture mixing with any cold air for next week.Have a great Thursday!