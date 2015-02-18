Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 50s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Your Wednesday forecast will feature improving weather by mid week with plenty of sunshine and warm temps. Highs should rebound into the 50s and lows in the lower 30s.Even warmer for late week into the upcoming weekend. Look for highs in the 60s Friday and Saturday with increasing clouds and chances for scattered showers to develop. Another strong front arrives by Late weekend, knocking our highs back down by Sunday into next week. We'll have to again monitor for any moisture mixing with any cold air for next week.Have a great Hump Day!