Tuesday's Weather: Morning snow flurries possible. Clearing skies this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Your Tuesday will feature a weak upper level disturbance moving through the area. Most of the main moisture with it looks to remain to our west but a few pockets of snow flurries can't be ruled out across East Texas during your Tuesday morning. Otherwise, look for a cloudy skies giving way to clearing skies by the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.Improving weather by mid week with plenty of sunshine and warm temps. Highs should rebound into the 50s and lows in the lower 30s.Even warmer for late week into the upcoming weekend. Look for highs in the 60s Friday and Saturday with increasing clouds and chances for scattered showers to develop. Another strong front arrives by Late weekend, knocking our highs back down by Sunday into next week. We'll have to again monitor for any moisture mixing with any cold air for next week.Have a great Tuesday!