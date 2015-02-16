One-pot enchilada pasta with Mama Steph

If you're hungry and want dinner in a hurry without having to subject yourself to more drive-thru food, here's a great recipe to try.



One-pot enchilada pasta



Ingredients:



1 pound ground turkey, chicken or beef

1 small onion, chopped

1 12-ounce can evaporated milk

19 ounce can medium enchilada sauce (use mild for less heat, hot for more)

1 pound pasta (rigatoni, penne, or ziti work well)

1 bag frozen bell pepper (or chop your own fresh)

1 1/2 to 2 cups frozen corn

1 1/2 to 2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

Method:



1. Cook meat and onion in a 5 quart Dutch oven over medium to high heat, until meat is no longer pink and onion is translucent. (if you're using chicken or turkey, you may need 2 TBS olive oil in the pan to help with sauteeing)

2. Add sauce, milk, corn, bell pepper, pasta, and 4 cups hot water to the pot, stirring to combine. Heat to boiling over high heat, continuing to stir.

3. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes, uncovered. Don't drain.

4. Remove from heat and stir in cheese. Serve with your choice of toppings (chopped jalapenos, crushed tortilla chips, sour cream, etc.)



Enjoy!



