Monday's Weather: Periods of rain. Cold & windy. Temperatures will be falling into the 30s

Happy Monday, East Texas! Your forecast will return us back to more normal winter like weather. Look for periods of off and on rain showers Monday. A cold arctic front will move through this morning, allowing for temperatures to plunge during the day into the upper 30s! We may see a few breaks in the showers, but look for another round this afternoon. We do have a slight chance that some of the afternoon showers may briefly mix with a little sleet or frz. drizzle. Tonight, we actually may see skies try and clear out for a bit. Cold air will still be in place so look for temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s across the area. A few isolated spots of black ice can't be ruled out as well. Tuesday will feature a weak upper level disturbance moving through the area. Most of the main moisture with it looks to remain to our west but a few pockets of snow flurries can't be ruled out across East Texas on your Tuesday. Otherwise, look for a cloudy and blustery day with highs only in the lower 40s. Improving weather by mid week with plenty of sunshine and warm temps. Highs should rebound into the 50s and lows in the lower 30s. Even warmer for late week into the upcoming weekend. Look for highs in the 60s Friday and Saturday with increasing clouds and chances for scattered showers to develop. Another strong front arrives by Late weekend, knocking our highs back down by Sunday into next week.Have a great week!