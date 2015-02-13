Freedom Fighters: Jesse Casady

During his ninety-five years of life, Jesse Casady made history for our country in both war and in peace.

Casady, as a member of the U.S. Air Corps, arrived on Normandy Beach on June 26,1944. Although that was twenty days after D-Day, the beach was still littered with bodies. Casady went on through France, Germany and Belgium, where his headquarters were near the fierce fighting of the Battle of the Bulge.



Casady had married just before entering the service and it was his wife Mary Ellen who encouraged him to seek an advanced degree in aeronautical engineering at Harvard. Casady went on to become a legend in aeronautics, working on jet engine development, supersonic transport, and the Trident missile, among other accomplishments.

Three years ago, writer and evangelist Quantalane Henry met Casady and was amazed that no one had written a book on his life. Three years later, her book is competed and ready for publishing.



