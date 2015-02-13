Lamingtons by Chef Simon Webster

Chef Simon Webster owner of Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard, joined us to share a dessert that will impress your guests, but is quite easy to prepare.
Chef Simon's Lamingtons:
Ingredients:
1 loaf pound cake
1 cup powdered sugar
1/4 cup cocoa powder
2 tablespoons milk or water
2 teaspoons vanilla, liqueur or brandy
8 ounces unsweetened shredded coconut flakes
Strawberries, edible hibiscus or raspberries, to garnish
Directions:
Cut the pound cake into 2 inch cubes.
Combine the powdered sugar, cocoa powder, milk or water and vanilla in a bowl and stir to combine.
Spread the coconut flakes on a plate. Dip the cake cubes in the chocolate mixture and then roll in the coconut.
Set on a baking sheet lined with wax paper and allow the coating to harden or dry.
When ready to serve, garnish the cakes with a strawberry or raspberry.
(Edible hibiscus flowers are available at Granny Muffin Wines in Palestine. 903-729-1940)
Recipe by Chef Simon Webster, Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, www.saborapasion.com, 903-729-9500
