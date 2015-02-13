Lamingtons by Chef Simon Webster

Chef Simon Webster owner of Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard, joined us to share a dessert that will impress your guests, but is quite easy to prepare.

Chef Simon's Lamingtons:

Ingredients:

1 loaf pound cake

1 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup cocoa powder

2 tablespoons milk or water

2 teaspoons vanilla, liqueur or brandy

8 ounces unsweetened shredded coconut flakes

Strawberries, edible hibiscus or raspberries, to garnish

Directions:

Cut the pound cake into 2 inch cubes.

Combine the powdered sugar, cocoa powder, milk or water and vanilla in a bowl and stir to combine.

Spread the coconut flakes on a plate. Dip the cake cubes in the chocolate mixture and then roll in the coconut.

Set on a baking sheet lined with wax paper and allow the coating to harden or dry.

When ready to serve, garnish the cakes with a strawberry or raspberry.

(Edible hibiscus flowers are available at Granny Muffin Wines in Palestine. 903-729-1940)

Recipe by Chef Simon Webster, Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, www.saborapasion.com, 903-729-9500



