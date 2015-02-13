Mother of Quitman toddlers indicted on capital murder charges

A mother charged in the deaths of two Quitman toddlers has been indicted.

Daphne Elizabeth McDaniels was indicted Feb. 11 on two counts capital murder. McDaniels' then-boyfriend Thomas "T.J." Liles was also indicted on two counts of injury to a child on Feb. 11. Liles was originally charged with tampering with evidence.

McDaniels was arrested and charged in November of 2014 after months of investigation that spanned three states.

The bodies of Gabriella Guerrero, 3, and Natalye Price, 1, were found in the Dogwood Villa Apartments in Quitman on July 24. The cause of death for both girls was listed as blunt force injuries, according to a preliminary autopsy.

McDaniels is being held in the Wood County Jail on a $2 million bond.

A third person charged in the case has not been indicted. Dalton German is charged with two counts of injury to a child. German lived across the parking lot from the girls' former apartment.

