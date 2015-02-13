Mother of Quitman toddlers indicted on capital murder charges

Daphne Elizabeth McDaniels was indicted Feb. 11 on two counts capital murder. McDaniels' boyfriend Thomas "T.J." Liles was also indicted on two counts of injury to a child.
Daphne Elizabeth McDaniels, now a Tulsa, OK resident, was arrested and charged after months of investigation that spanned three states.
The bodies of Gabriella Guerrero, 3, and Natalye Price, 1, were found in the Dogwood Villa Apartments in Quitman on July 24. The cause of death for both girls was listed as blunt force injuries, according to a preliminary autopsy.
McDaniels is being held in the Wood County Jail on a $2 million bond.
