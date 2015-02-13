Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

T.G.I.F. East Texas! Your Friday forecast will feature mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temps. Look for highs to warm into the low to middle 60s across the region. Tonight we'll see mostly clear skies. Overnight low should bottom out in the lower 40s. Valentines Day will feature mostly sunny skies. Look for a very warm wind to bump temperatures up into the lower 70s! Enjoy it because a backdoor cold front will try to slip into the area from the east. This will bring in more clouds Saturday night but we should stay dry. Sunday will feature increasing clouds along with a stout easterly and northeasterly wind. This will hold temperatures much lower with highs only near 50. Rain chances begin to increase by Sunday evening into Sunday night ahead of our next storm system. Temps will hold steady into Monday morning into the upper 40s. Look for temperatures to drop during the day Monday, as an arctic front slips into the region. We will also see periods of rainfall through the day. Temps will continue to fall so that by Monday afternoon we'll likely be down into the upper 30s across the northern half of #ETX. Monday night into Tuesday, depending on how things shake out with a secondary disturbance, and if we have moisture leftover we could a period or two of mixed wintry precipitation. It's still too early, to determine impact levels, or amounts but needless to say, with cold air entering the picture close to moisture you will want to stay tuned to future forecast this weekend!



Have a great weekend!

