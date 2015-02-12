Restaurant Reports: 11 perfect scores at some favorite eateries - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: 11 perfect scores at some favorite eateries

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

In the latest health inspection period, perfect scores were awarded to 11 East Texas restaurants.

In Lindale:

Happy Donuts, at 906 South Main, Suite. A.

Pizza Hut #2527, at 3222 South Main.

In Longview:

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #167 at 212 East Loop 281.

Subway at 101 East Marshall avenue.

In Tyler:

Mi Ranchito Restaurant, at 1014 West Front.

Braum's #266, at 7101 South Broadway.

Chris & Sam's Bar & Grill, at 2210 Three Lakes Parkway #140.

SK Donut Palace, at 16700 FM 2493.

Jersey Mikes, at 4754 South Broadway.

Mario's Italian Restaurant, at 7916 South Broadway #200.

Brady's Specialty Coffee, at 309 West Rusk.

