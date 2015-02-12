Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy & cooler. Highs in the 50s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Thursday will be much cooler with highs only warming into the 50s by afternoon. We start off near freezing Friday morning, before plenty of sunshine and a south breeze warms us up to near 60.A second dry but potent front arrives Friday night into Saturday. This will bring us plenty of sunshine Highs will drop back down into the 60s and 50s for the weekend. Valentines Day looks sunny with highs in the 60s. Temps falling through the 40s and 30s during the evening. Colder SUnday with highs only in the 50s. Next week looks much colder. Winter returns strong with the potential of highs only in the 30s and even some potential for winter weather. Stay tuned!Have a great Day!