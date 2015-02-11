Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny skies. Warm & breezy. Highs near 70

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Wednesday will feature a few more high clouds increasing by afternoon, so we will call it mostly sunny. Highs warming to near 70. It will also turn breezy Wednesday afternoon ahead of a weak front that moves through #ETX Wednesday night into Thursday. Morning temps Thursday start off chilly in the 30s and lower 40s, with highs only warming into the lower 50s by afternoon. We start off near freezing Friday morning, before plenty of sunshine and a south breeze warms us up to near 60. A second dry but potent front arrives Friday night into Saturday. This will bring us plenty of sunshine, but a stout North wind will usher in cooler air. Highs will drop back down into the 60s and 50s for the weekend. Valentines Day looks sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Temps falling through the 40s and 30s during the evening. Brrr. Great cuddling weather!Have a great Hump Day!