Fettuccine alfredo with sauteed chicken and mushrooms

When Chef Jackson York taught me how to make this Alfredo sauce back in 2010, standing in front of his stove in Edom Bakery, I couldn't believe a)how easy it was to make, and b) how much better it is than a jar of Alfredo sauce from the store.



I'm talking a really major difference, y'all. I hope you'll give this a try:

Perfect Alfredo Sauce

8 oz. heavy cream

3 oz grated Parmesan (with a pinch of Fontina for a bit more sharpness of flavor)

1 TBS chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 TBS seasoned salt (make sure there's no MSG)

2 TBS fresh black pepper

Place cream, seasoned salt, cheese, parsley, and pepper in large saute pan. Heat until bubbling around the edges; add cooked fettuccine to the pan, and stir it into the sauce. When desired consistency is reached, pour into serving dish, and if you like, top with julienne of chicken, broccoli, etc. You can even add things like sliced mushrooms into the sauce as it's simmering, or whatever you like.



Sauteed chicken and mushrooms:



In a medium sized-skillet (10-inch works well), melt 2 TBS butter, or use an equal amount of olive oil. Toss in 1/2 pound of seasoned raw chicken breast strips (or use whatever you have, just make sure it gets done completely through) and saute for three minutes. Add sliced fresh mushrooms, 1/2 tsp of minced garlic or garlic paste, and stir frequently, until mushrooms have darkened and chicken is no longer pink in the center when cut through. Season with salt and pepper, if needed. Serve atop the Alfredo pasta, or stir into the sauce, if you prefer.



