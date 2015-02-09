Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny. Warm! Highs in the low 70's

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at some pleasant weather over the next several days. Your Monday forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies. Look for temps to warm into the lower 70s across the region. Tuesday will feature more sunshine with highs slightly cooler, in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will feature a few more high clouds increasing by afternoon, so we will call it mostly sunny. Highs warming into the mid to upper 60s. It will also turn breezy Wednesday afternoon ahead of a weak front that moves through #ETX Wednesday night into Thursday. Morning temps Thursday start off chilly in the 30s, with highs only warming to near 50 by afternoon. We will have a slight (20% chance) for an isolated shower during the first half of Thursday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and chilly. We start off near freezing Friday morning, before plenty of sunshine and a south breeze warms us up to near 60. A second dry but potent front arrives Friday night into Saturday. This will bring us plenty of sunshine, but a stout North wind will usher in much colder air. Highs will drop back down into the upper 40s and lower 50s for the weekend. Valentines Day looks sunny with highs near 50. Temps falling through the 40s and 30s during the evening. Brrr. Great cuddling weather!Have a great week!