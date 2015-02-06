Freedom Fighters: Charles Smith

Charles Smith of Tyler, Texas, joined the Navy in 1967 because he wanted to serve his country. That meant two tours of duty aboard the USS Turner Joy along the Vietnam coastline.



Upon returning home in 1970, Smith was jeered at, spit upon, and called a baby killer at the Los Angeles airport. That was a hurt he could not easily forget. In spite of that incident, though, Charles Smith insists he is very proud to have served his country.



