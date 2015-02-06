Chef Jackson York's fettuccine Alfredo with blackened chicken

Executive Chef Jackson York of Lakeview Methodist Conference Center shares his simple and elegant recipe for fettuccine alfredo with blackened chicken.



Classic Fettuccine Alfredo



6 ounces fettuccine, cooked



8 oz. heavy cream

3 oz. parmesan cheese, grated

1 TBS chopped parsley

1 TBS seasoning (seasoned salt with no MSG, preferably)

2 tsp black pepper



Place all ingredients in a saute pan over medium heat and stir occasionally. Watch for edges to begin to bubble, continuing to stir, until sauce reaches your desired consistency. Combine cooked pasta with sauce, stirring until strands are well coated.



Use your favorite blackening seasoning (such as Tony Chacheres) and sprinkle on boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs. Saute chicken in skillet in some olive oil, turning several times, until meat is no longer pink when cut into.

Slice up the chicken breasts (one per person) and serve atop the pasta.



To make Fettuccine carbonara, add cooked, crumbled bacon.



To make Fettuccine Armenti, just add bacon, broccoli, and the chicken.



Enjoy!



