Friday's Weather: Morning clouds; afternoon mix of clouds & sun. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s

Happy Friday, East Texas! Today's forecast will feature cloudy skies during the morning. More sunshine will mix in by the afternoon and warmer temps return for late week into the weekend. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Highs over the weekend will be in 70s with plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions! A cold front arrives by late weekend, knocking temps back down into the 60s for highs. Turning wetter and cooler by late next week.Have a great weekend!