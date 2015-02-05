Restaurant Reports: Only one eatery with demerits in latest inspections

Only one restaurant had demerits to contend with in the latest round of East Texas inspection reports.



In Longview, Kentucky Fried Chicken-Taco Bell at 3603 Estes Parkway.

Salsa, sour cream, avocados and jalapenos were held too warm.

Hygienic violations found aamongemployees.

Toxic cleaning items stored near foods.

Food build-up found on food ccontactsurfaces.

Total Demerits : 19