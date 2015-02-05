Family Dollar Stores Recall Tough Treadz Auto Carrier Toy Sets D - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Family Dollar Stores Recall Tough Treadz Auto Carrier Toy Sets Due to Laceration Hazard

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Tough Treadz Auto Carrier Toy Sets (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission) Tough Treadz Auto Carrier Toy Sets (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)
The recall involves a plastic toy truck with a plastic case that holds 6 die-cast metal toy cars in assorted colors.

