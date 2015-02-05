Thursday's Weather: Morning clouds & drizzle. Peaks of sunshine this afternoon. Windy and cold. Highs in the 40s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today's forecast will feature cloudy skies with morning drizzle. It will be another blustery, cold day, similar to Monday. Look for cloudy skies to start. Scattered areas of a drizzle or sprinkles. High only in the mid to upper 40s.More sunshine and warmer temps return for late week into the weekend. Highs Friday in the 50s. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s! A cold front arrives by late weekend, knocking temps back down into the 50s and 60s for highs.Have a great Thursday!