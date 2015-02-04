Wednesday's Weather: Mainly cloudy skies. A few morning showers possible in Deep East Texas. Highs warming into the upper 50s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today's forecast will feature Mostly cloudy skies. We may see a period of cloudy skies by Wednesday afternoon. A 30 percent chance for a few light showers across Deep East Texas today. Highs should warm into the upper 50s. Thursday will be another blustery, cold day. Look for mostly cloudy skies to start. Slight chance of a little drizzle or sprinkles. High only in the mid to upper 40s. More sunshine and warmer temps return for late week into the weekend. Highs Friday in the 50s. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s! A cold front arrives by late weekend, knocking temps back down into the mid 50s for highs.Have a great Hump Day!