No-bake cherry cheesecake in a jar

This dessert is so cute I can hardly stand it. And it's cheesecake....and requires no baking! What's not to love?Adapted from a recipe by The Slow Roasted Italian. Click here to see 1 can cherry pie filling (about 21 ounces, typically; you may be able to find no sugar added pie filling, if desired)

One cup heavy cream

1/4 cup powdered sugar

8 oz package of cream cheese, softened

1/2 can sweetened condensed milk (7 ounces)

1 TBS vanilla extract

2 TBS lemon juice (preferably fresh)



1 box of shortbread cookies (5 ounces)

2 TBS butter, melted



Method:



1. Prepare 7 or 8 half-pint Mason jars (or use clear bowls of any kind that you have; I love individual-sized trifle bowls) Set aside.

2. Whip the heavy cream in a mixing bowl with electric mixer with whisk attachment. As it thickens, start sprinkling in the powdered sugar, little by little, until it is thickened and stiff peaks form. Keep chilled.

3. In another mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, vanilla, lemon juice, and condensed milk. Beat until smooth. Keep chilled.

4. Using a food processor, blender, or by hand (put cookies inside ziploc bag, close, and crush with small mallet...wrap in a clean towel in to help avoid breaking holes in the bag) crush the cookies into crumbs.

5. Place crumbs in bowl, and drizzle with melted butter. Stir to combine well, moistening all crumbs.



Now, the fun part!



Divide the cookie mixture evenly among all jars or bowls. Gently pass down with your fingers or a tamper or spoon. Then add cheesecake filling to each jar, evenly, then top that with some of the cherry filling. Top each jar with whipped cream.



If you'd like to prepare this in advance, don't add the whipped cream; screw lids on jars and store in the fridge until ready to use.



Other tips: If you don't want to whip your own cream, (but you really should!) use something like ReddiWhip ...but please don't use a tub of chemicals masquerading as whipped cream!



You can use other flavors of pie filling, or if you prefer fresh fruit, slice a pound of strawberries, sprinkle them with 1/2 cup sugar, and stir to combine. Set aside to macerate for an hour, then use in place of pie filling.



Enjoy!



Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.