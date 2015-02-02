East Texas Seahawks fan, 9, upset with Super Bowl outcome bursts into tears

Connor, age 9, wasn't too happy about the Seahawks loss.

Many fans were upset with the outcome of the Super Bowl game Sunday, but perhaps not as upset as one super fan.

Connor Kaminski, 9, a fourth-grader from Gladewater, a devoted Seahawks fan burst into tears when New England defeated Seattle, 28-24, in Super Bowl XLIX.

His parents, Zach and Tasha Kaminski, posted a video of the distraught boy to KLTV's Facebook page Sunday with the caption, "My son Connor age 9 wasn't too happy about how the game ended. #seahawks."

Connor accuses the Patriots of cheating and laments Seattle's game plays.

"They cheated. I wanna kill them," he sobs. "They can do better than that. All they ever do is go through instead of around."

His father comforts him as he cries saying, "It'll be OK."

After all, there's always next year.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.