Monday's Weather: Sunny skies. Windy & cold. Highs in the low to mid 40s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're dealing with a cold & windy day across the region. Look for sunny skies. Highs will warm into the low to mid 40s. Tonight, we're looking at a few more clouds on the increase. Look for lows in the low to mid 30s. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 50s. Mostly cloudy skies will greet us on our Wednesday. We may see a period of cloudy skies by Wednesday afternoon. Highs should warm into the mid 50s. Thursday will be another blustery, cold day. Look for cloudy skies. Slight chance of a little drizzle or sprinkles. High only in the low 40s. More sunshine and warmer temps return for late week into the weekend. Highs Friday in the 50s. Highs over the weekend will be in the mid 60s!

Have a great weekend!