4-Way Cafe: Mini-Reuben Sliders

Posted by Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Chef Stockhammer's Reuben Sliders. (Source: KLTV Digital Media Staff) Chef Stockhammer's Reuben Sliders. (Source: KLTV Digital Media Staff)
(KLTV) - Chef Christoph Stockhammer, owner of 4-Way Cafe in Flint, came up with a great version of the traditional Reuben sandwich that you can make for a crowd.

These mini-Reuben sliders make a great appetizer for a Super Bowl party, or anytime of year. 

Ingredients

• 1 lb. corned beef

• ½ pound Swiss Cheese

• 1 loaf of Jewish rye bread

• One bottle Thousand Island dressing

• 10 oz. sauerkraut

• butter

1. Pre-heat your oven to 350 F

2. Brush melted butter in a muffin tin

3. With a rolling pin, flatten the rye bread and place in the muffin tins, forming the bread into little rye ‘cups'

4. Heat bread in the oven for 10 minutes; remove from oven

5. Thinly slice corned beef into 2 inch square pieces or smaller. Split cheese into four equal squares.

6. Load corned beef, one teaspoon sauerkraut, 1 teaspoon dressing and one slice of cheese into the rye toast cups

7. Bake in oven for 10 minutes

8. Serve immediately, while warm.

