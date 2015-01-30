Friday's Weather: Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs only in the mid to upper 50s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

T.G.I.F. East Texas! Look for increasing clouds today. Temps will run about 20 degrees cooler than the past few days. Highs only expected to warm into the mid to upper 50s. Skies should become mostly cloudy overnight, but remaining dry. Overnight lows expected to drop into the lower 40s. Saturday will feature clouds thicken and lower. Look for mainly cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. Temps will warm into the low to mid 50s. Look for rain chances to increase by late Saturday afternoon and continue off & on Saturday night into Sunday. The most recent set of weather data coming is now indicating a more northerly track of this area of low pressure. If this occurs, it would seem the heaviest rainfall would remain off to our north. Still, looks like we will average between a 0.25" to 0.50" inch of rainfall over the weekend. Some locations across the far NW, could see slightly higher isolated amounts. ? A cold front will move through Sunday, bringing an end to the rain during the afternoon hours, and falling temps into the area. By Monday morning, look for portions of the area to have temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Plenty of sunshine ahead for the first half of next week. Highs will be below normal, in the mid 40s Monday, to lower to mid 50s Tuesday through Thursday. Clouds will increase Thursday ahead of a cold front that could bring us a slight chance for a shower, and cooler weather for the following weekend!Have a great weekend!