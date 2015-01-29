Thursday's Weather: Mostly Sunny Skies. Warm. Highs near 70

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Thursday, East Texas! We're looking at a nice last taste of spring fever from this nice stretch of weather today.Changes begin to develop this afternoon. A dry cold front will move through, bringing with it just some high clouds. Behind the front winds will switch out of the north. This will drop afternoon highs Thursday down into the upper 60s to near 70. Clouds begin to increase Friday, and with a northerly wind, temps will be much cooler, with highs only in the low to mid 50s at best.A strong storm system to our southwest arrives by Saturday. This will bring a cold and wet weekend across the area. Rain chances look to be around 50% or higher Saturday, with highs only in the upper 40s. Your Super Bowl Sunday will feature lingering showers and cold. Temps only warming into the 40s.We should see more sunshine and colder conditions as we move into next week. Highs in the 40s & 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s!Have a great Thursday!