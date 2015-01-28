Wednesday's Weather: Sunny skies. Very warm! Highs in the mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We're looking at a nice taste of spring fever as we continue into the middle of the week.Your forecast for Wednesday will feature more spring like weather! Winds switch out of the south ahead of a weak front today. This will mean more in the way of sunshine, but a warm and breezy afternoon. Temps should top out in the mid to upper 70s!Changes begin to develop on Thursday. A dry cold front will move through, bringing with it just some high clouds. Behind the front winds will switch out of the north. This will drop afternoon highs Thursday down into the 60s. Clouds begin to increase Friday, and with a northerly wind, temps will be much cooler, with highs only in the low to mid 50s at best.A strong storm system to our southwest arrives by Saturday. This will bring a cold and wet weekend across the area. Rain chances look to be around 50% or higher Saturday, with highs only in the upper 40s. Your Super Bowl Sunday will feature lingering showers and cold. Temps only warming into the 40s.We should see more sunshine and colder conditions as we move into next week. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s!Have a great Wednesday!