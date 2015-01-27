Tuesday's Weather: Sunny skies. Warm. Highs in the lower 70's

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at a taste of spring fever as we continue into the work week. Your forecast for Tuesday will feature more sunshine. Temps will soar to the lower 70s by Tuesday afternoon across the area. Winds switch out of the south ahead of a weak front on Wednesday. This will mean more in the way of sunshine, but a warm and breezy afternoon. Temps should top out in the low to mid 70s! Changes begin to develop on Thursday. A dry cold front will move through, bringing with it just some high clouds. Behind the front winds will switch out of the north. This will drop afternoon highs Thursday down into the low to mid 60s. Clouds begin to increase Friday, and with a northerly wind, temps will be much cooler, with highs only in the low to mid 50s at best. A strong storm system to our southwest arrives by Saturday. This will bring a cold and wet weekend across the area. Rain chances look to be around 50% or higher Saturday, with highs only in the upper 40s. Your Super Bowl Sunday will feature lingering showers and cold. Temps only warming into the 40s.Have a great Tuesday!